CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A heat advisory is in place Monday across the Lowcountry with high heat index values expected during the day.

Temperatures in the mid-90s will combine with high amounts of humidity during the day, producing afternoon heat index values between 110 and 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory effective from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. across the News 2 viewing area. Forecasters say the highest heat indices – or that feels like temperature – will be over the coastal counties.

Specifically, we can expect that “real feel” temperature to be near 115 inside the Charleston Metro and along the coastal areas; 110 across Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties along with most of Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties.

A few thunderstorms could provide some relief.

“We’ll be back in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday with heat index values up to 115 before thunderstorms develop late in the day and break the heat for the middle of the week,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Seek shade when working outdoors, wear light, loose-fitting clothing, and take breaks often.

Take a moment to download the free Storm Team 2 weather app so you can monitor temperatures where you are and receive alerts when storms approach.