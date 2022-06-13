CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Very hot temperatures are expected on Monday as a heat wave moves across the region this week.

Daily highs will be in the mid-90s on Monday with heat index values in the lower 100s.

“Although there will be a chance of an early afternoon shower or thunderstorm each day, most of us will be dry Monday and Tuesday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the Lowcountry, including Berkeley County, Charleston County, Colleton County, Dorchester County, Georgetown County, and Williamsburg County, from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Forecasters say heat index values could reach up to 107 degrees.

An excessive heat watch is in place for Williamsburg County and inland Georgetown County from noon until 7:00 p.m.

This means “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 114 are possible,” according to the weather service.