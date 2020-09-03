Heat advisory issued Thursday; heat index could near 110 degrees

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 declared a Weather Alert Day on Thursday with potentially dangerous heat and humidity expected across the Lowcountry.

With temperatures in the upper 90s Thursday, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson said heat index values – or the “real feel” temperature – will near 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of the Lowcountry through 7:00 p.m.

You should drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room when possible and stay out of the sunshine. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. It’s also important to check up on relatives and neighbors.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, especially in extreme temperatures.

To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke while outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.