Heat index could reach 110 in some areas Friday, slight cool down expected this weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Another very hot and humid day is on tap for your Friday, but we’ll feel a slight cool down over the weekend.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler declared a Weather Alert Day on Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s away from the coast.

Heat index values could exceed 110 degrees by the afternoon.

“Although an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible each day, the coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be minimal,” said Fowler.

But some relief is on the way. Rob Fowler said rain chances will increase by the weekend with at least scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Saturday, Sunday, and on Labor Day. High temperatures will drop from the low 90s Saturday into the upper 80s Sunday and Monday.

With high temperatures forecast for your Friday, be sure to drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room when possible and stay out of the sunshine. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. It’s also important to check up on relatives and neighbors.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, especially in extreme temperatures.

To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke while outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.