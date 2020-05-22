Heavier traffic expected over Memorial Day weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Memorial Day weekend kicks off Friday, and this year it has even more significance as the state is starting to re-open. Now, people have more options to safely celebrate than they did a few weeks ago.

For those who do plan on hitting the road, South Carolina Highway Patrol says to be prepared to drive in heavier traffic than usual:

“We do anticipate that we may see a little more traffic out on our roadways. And as such, the Highway Patrol, we are preparing for that. We are going to have additional troopers out on our roadways for the entire Memorial Day weekend to make sure that everybody is safe.” Trooper Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol

Many Charleston locals are not going out of town, but they are planning on going to the beach:

“Oh yeah, the beach is always on the mind as you can see, I love the sun, and yeah I will probably be hitting the beach or the swimming pool Saturday and Sunday. Karen Searson

If you are headed to the beach or anywhere else, remember to drive at the posted speed limit and avoid distractions. A large law enforcement presence will be watching for reckless drivers.

“So this entire weekend we will have additional troops out in the area, we will be joined with our local law enforcement partners as well to conduct some joint enforcement efforts as well as some public safety checks.” Trooper Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol

Some good news: from 6:00 a.m. Friday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, there will be no lane closures on interstate highways except in the case of emergency maintenance.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.