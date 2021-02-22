NCPD investigating early morning shooting at gas station on Ashley Phosphate Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at a gas station on Ashley Phosphate Rd.

Officers say the call came into dispatch regarding a shooting at 3:20 a.m. Monday morning. The shooting took place at the BP gas station at 2707 Ashley Phosphate Rd.

According to NCPD, when officers arrived to the scene they found a male victim inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

There is no suspect at this time. NCPD is investigating.

