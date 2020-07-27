North Charleston PD investigating after person was shot “multiple times” off Aberdeen Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A heavy police presence was reported on Aberdeen Avenue in North Charleston early Monday morning.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatched reported officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a “penetrating trauma injury” around 5:44 a.m.

An official with the North Charleston Police Department told News 2 a victim was shot multiple times and transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

Our crew at the scene reported multiple police vehicles at an apartment building. We are working to learn more.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.