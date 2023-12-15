CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A strong coastal storm will bring heavy rain and gusty wind to much of the Lowcountry over the weekend.

It’s all part of an approaching low pressure system coming out of the Gulf of Mexico and across the Florida peninsula. Models show the system moving across or near the South Carolina coast throughout the day on Sunday.

“Our storm will come up across the Florida peninsula by Saturday night into Sunday morning. It is going to be positioned just to our south, and it’s going to ride right up the South Carolina/North Carolina coast. That’s going to give us rain Saturday night through the day Sunday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Rain and a strong breeze will begin to develop across much of the Lowcountry on Saturday through Sunday. Rain, wind, high surf, coastal flooding, and beach erosion are all potential threats depending on the storm’s eventual path.

Storm Team 2 meteorologists say the greatest impacts would be during the day on Sunday.

“Rainfall totals, we’re thinking 4-6” across most of the Lowcountry. There will be some pockets of less; 2-4” is what the guidance is showing us up toward Georgetown County and upper Charleston County. But the vast majority of us, looks like we’re going to see several inches of rain out of this through Sunday,” said Marthers.

Wind gusts could be in the 30-45 mph range on Sunday.