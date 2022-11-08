MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Election officials across the Lowcountry said they’ve seen heavy voter turnout on Tuesday. Voters across the tri-county hit their polling locations by the thousands to make their voices heard in numerous state and local races.

Voters at Philip Simmons Middle School in Berkeley County said they waited between an hour and an hour and a half to cast a ballot, but once they were inside, they said it took only minutes to complete the process.

Berkeley County election officials said that more than 42,500 people cast their vote in person on Election Day. Another 21,000 participated in early voting.

Charleston County numbers continue to jump with more than 71,000 votes cast on Tuesday.

We are still waiting for updated numbers in Dorchester County, but at last check, more than 21,000 people cast their ballot on Tuesday.

All three counties said there have not been any major issues at the polls. Voting comes to an end at 7:00 p.m.