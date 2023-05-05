ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – An increased law enforcement presence is expected on the Isle of Palms this weekend after authorities said they were made aware several weeks ago of a “pop-up party” being advertised for Saturday.

“Since then, our agency has been working with local, state, and federal partners to prepare for this event,” said officials with the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Officials said preparations will include a multi-tiered approach, including extra personnel, additional equipment, and intelligence analysis.

Still, police said everyone is invited to enjoy the beach that day, or any other day. “However, we will have a zero-tolerance approach to all violations of city ordinances and state laws,” police said.

A “significant law enforcement presence” will be seen on the roads and beach – including officers from multiple jurisdictions through a mutual aid agreement.

“The Isle of Palms beach is for everyone to enjoy. Our officers will continue to work hard to keep this island a peaceful and safe environment for all those who live, work and play in our community,” officials said.

The heightened security follows a shooting that took place on the beach last month where five people – mostly juveniles – were injured when shots rang out during a so-called “senior skip day event.”

Permits are required for gatherings on the beach, including access paths, when more than 50 people are involved.