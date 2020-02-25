Help identify these people wanted in auto break-ins at Murrells Inlet, other crimes

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a case of auto break-in and stolen credit cards.

The man is being sought as part of an ongoing investigation into thefts from motor vehicles in Murrells Inlet and subsequent credit card fraud across the county.

Below are images of a vehicle of interest used in these crimes, an as-of-yet unidentified dark sedan.











Anyone with any information on the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.

Contact Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.