Help save a life during the News 2, American Red Cross community blood drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BLOOD DRIVE BLITZ_364613

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Count on News 2 and the American Red Cross for the Community Blood Drive Blitz on Thursday, August 26th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will be two locations in the Charleston area: the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant and the Rollins Edwards Community Center in Summerville.

Giving a pint of blood will help save up to three lives. Donors will receive a $10 gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code BloodBlitz.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES