Help save a life during the News 2, American Red Cross community blood drive

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Count on News 2 and the American Red Cross for the Community Blood Drive Blitz on Thursday, August 26th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will be two locations in the Charleston area: the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant and the Rollins Edwards Community Center in Summerville.

Giving a pint of blood will help save up to three lives. Donors will receive a $10 gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code BloodBlitz.