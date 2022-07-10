MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a press conference on Monday to make an announcement regarding the USS Yorktown.

According to the Governor’s office, Governor Henry McMaster, the S.C. Office of Resilence Chief Officer Ben Duncan, Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, and others will make a “major” announcement about the USS Yorktown on July 11.

The event will take place at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum at 1 p.m.

Governor McMaster will face Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham in the state governor election in November.