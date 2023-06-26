CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The summer season means more visitors flocking to the Holy City for a vacation, bringing longer wait times to some of the Lowcountry’s most popular attractions.
But, long lines don’t have to put a damper on your trip itinerary. Simply picking the right time of day to visit could make all the difference.
We’ve compiled a list of the busiest — and least busy — times at some of the most visited spots around the Charleston area using data from Google Maps.
*Times are based on a typical Saturday unless otherwise indicated. 24-hour outdoor attractions such as Rainbow Row, the Pineapple Fountain, the Battery, etc. are not included on this list.
South Carolina Aquarium
Location: 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, SC 29401
Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.
The Charleston Museum
Location: 360 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403
Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.
- Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum (USS Yorktown)
Location: 40 Patriots Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Most crowded: noon-2 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.
Fort Sumter
Location: Charleston Harbor (only accessible by ferry)
Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.
Fort Moultrie
Location: 1214 Middle St, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482
Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.
Historic Charleston City Market
Location: 188 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401
Daily Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights between March and December from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
- Most crowded: 2-3 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., 10-10:30 p.m.
Old Slave Mart Museum
Location: 6 Chalmers St, Charleston, SC 29401
Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Most crowded: 2-3 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.
Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon
Location: 122 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401
Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Most crowded: 2-3 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon on Sunday
Charles Towne Landing
Location: 1500 Old Towne Rd, Charleston, SC 29407
Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Most crowded: noon-2 p.m.
- Least crowded: 5-6 p.m.
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
Location: 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414
Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Most crowded: noon-1 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.
Middleton Place
Location: 4300 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414
Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.
McLeod Plantation Historic Site
Location: 325 Country Club Dr, Charleston, SC 29412
Daily Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Most crowded: noon-2 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.
Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens
Location: 1235 Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.
- Most crowded: 1-3 p.m.
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. on Sunday
Angel Oak Tree
Location: 3688 Angel Oak Rd, Johns Island, SC 29455
Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.
- Most crowded: noon-1 p.m., 2-3 p.m. on Sunday
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., 4-5 p.m. on Sunday
Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry
Location: 25 Ann St, Charleston, SC 29403
Daily Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.
- Most crowded: noon-3 p.m., 2-3 p.m. on Sunday
- Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., 4-5 p.m. on Sunday
Powder Magazine
Location: 79 Cumberland St, Charleston, SC 29401
Daily Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Most crowded: 11 a.m.-noon, 2-3 p.m. on Sunday
- Least crowded: 3-4 p.m., 11 a.m.-noon on Sunday