CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The summer season means more visitors flocking to the Holy City for a vacation, bringing longer wait times to some of the Lowcountry’s most popular attractions.

But, long lines don’t have to put a damper on your trip itinerary. Simply picking the right time of day to visit could make all the difference.

We’ve compiled a list of the busiest — and least busy — times at some of the most visited spots around the Charleston area using data from Google Maps.

*Times are based on a typical Saturday unless otherwise indicated. 24-hour outdoor attractions such as Rainbow Row, the Pineapple Fountain, the Battery, etc. are not included on this list.

South Carolina Aquarium

Location: 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, SC 29401

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.

The Charleston Museum

Location: 360 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403

Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.

Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum (USS Yorktown)

Location: 40 Patriots Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Most crowded: noon-2 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.

Fort Sumter

Location: Charleston Harbor (only accessible by ferry)

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.

Fort Moultrie

Location: 1214 Middle St, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.

Historic Charleston City Market

Location: 188 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401

Daily Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights between March and December from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Most crowded: 2-3 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., 10-10:30 p.m.

Old Slave Mart Museum

Location: 6 Chalmers St, Charleston, SC 29401

Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Most crowded: 2-3 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.

Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon

Location: 122 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401

Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Most crowded: 2-3 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon on Sunday

Charles Towne Landing

Location: 1500 Old Towne Rd, Charleston, SC 29407

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Most crowded: noon-2 p.m.

Least crowded: 5-6 p.m.

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens

Location: 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Most crowded: noon-1 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.

Middleton Place

Location: 4300 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Most crowded: 1-2 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.

McLeod Plantation Historic Site

Location: 325 Country Club Dr, Charleston, SC 29412

Daily Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Most crowded: noon-2 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m.

Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens

Location: 1235 Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Most crowded: 1-3 p.m.

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. on Sunday

Angel Oak Tree

Location: 3688 Angel Oak Rd, Johns Island, SC 29455

Daily Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Most crowded: noon-1 p.m., 2-3 p.m. on Sunday

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., 4-5 p.m. on Sunday

Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry

Location: 25 Ann St, Charleston, SC 29403

Daily Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Most crowded: noon-3 p.m., 2-3 p.m. on Sunday

Least crowded: 9-10 a.m., 4-5 p.m. on Sunday

Powder Magazine

Location: 79 Cumberland St, Charleston, SC 29401

Daily Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.