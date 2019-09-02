Here’s everything you need to know about the lane reversal operation on I-26

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Transportation are preparing for the mandatory evacuation today.

Troopers are set up at interchanges along I-26 from Charleston to Columbia. The lane reversal operation will begin at noon.

The entire interstate will flow away from Charleston. Traffic will be forced to travel west. There will be exits open to drivers on both sides of the interstate.

Click here to see where you can get off along the evacuation route.

Keep in mind you can still travel east of I-526 towards downtown Charleston.

EVACUATION CHECKLIST:

Fill your car up with gas Take your hurricane guide with you Grab your emergency supplies kit Plans for pets should also go with you

DOT has a call center open right now if you have any questions about the mandatory evacuation. It is open 24/7. The number is 1-855-GO-SCDOT.