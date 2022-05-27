CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The summer season means more tourists will be visiting the Holy City and with more visitors comes longer wait times at some of the city’s most popular attractions.

But, picking the right time of day to visit your favorite attraction, can make all the difference.

We’ve compiled a list of the least busy times at some of the city’s most visited spots using Google maps data:

*Popular, 24-hour, outdoor attractions such as Rainbow Row, the Pineapple Fountain, the Battery, etc. are not included on this list

South Carolina Aquarium

Daily Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Busiest time of day: 12 p.m to 2 p.m.

Least busy time of day: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Charleston Museum

Daily Hours: Mon-Sat 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Busiest time of day: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Least busy time of day: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum (USS Yorktown)

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Busiest time of day: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Least busy time of day: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fort Sumter

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Busiest time of day: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Least busy time of day: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Historic Charleston City Market

Daily Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Busiest time of day: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Least busy time of day: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Old Slave Mart Museum

Daily Hours: Mon-Sat 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sun

Busiest time of day: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Least busy time of day: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Charles Towne Landing

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Busiest time of day: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Least busy time of day: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens

Daily Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Busiest time of day: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Least busy time of day: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Angel Oak Tree

Daily Hours: Mon-Sat 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Busiest time of day: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Least busy time of day: 9 a.m. 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Charleston Fun Park

Daily Hours: Mon-Thurs 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fri 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.