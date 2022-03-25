CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston residents might notice a slight increase on their water bills next month.

Charleston Water Systems implemented the first of three rate hikes for water and sewage that will continue through 2024. Citing inflation concerns, the increased revenue will fund needed improvements, replacement of aging infrastructure, and continued maintenance and operation.

Typical customers in the City of Charleston will see an $0.15 increase per day for combined water and sewer service.

In November, the company’s Board of Commissioners approved its 2022 budget and locked-in rate schedules through 2024. The rate schedule reflects overall revenue increases of 5% and 6% for water and wastewater respectively effective January 1 each year.

Municipal and subdivision water rates will increase by an average 5% and 2.5% respectively, effective March 1, 2022 and January 1, 2023 and 2024.

“Our staff and Board work tirelessly to be sure that we only raise rates when absolutely necessary,” CEO Kin Hill said. “These rate increases match inflation projections and help to keep pace with rising market prices for our utility’s goods and services.”

The average City of Charleston resident paid a combined $93.44 per month for water and sewage in 2021, according to the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

Customer bills vary depending on how much water is used, where they’re located, and their meter size. Customers can use the Charleston Water Systems tool to calculate their water bills.