HGTV stars in the Lowcountry to film episode for competition series ‘Rock the Block’

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A competitive home renovation show, HGTV’s Rock the Block, has landed in the Lowcountry for an episode in its third season.

Dave and Jenny Marrs, who host the show Fixer to Fabulous, shared a photo on Instagram standing under a ‘Rock the Block’ sign in a vacant neighborhood in the Nexton community.

“We’re doing a thing…,” the couple said in their post.

According to the show’s website, “With only four weeks and $175,000 each, HGTV stars will face-off to max-out identical properties with the goal to add the most property value to each home.”

It’s unclear how many teams will compete in the Charleston area or how many episodes will be filmed.