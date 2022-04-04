NEXTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nexton will host a watch party tonight to celebrate the season finale of HGTV’s Rock the Block.

The event will celebrate the season three finale episode of Rock the Block with food vendors and home tours.

Rock the Block featured the Nexton community in its recent six-week season where HGTV renovation stars competed against one another in home renovation projects.

The public event will run from 4 to 10 p.m. along Sandy Bend Lane in Summerville’s midtown neighborhood.

Food and beverages from the Co-Op, Millers All Day, and Shaka Shrimp will be available from 7 to 9 p.m. before the finale airs at 9 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and coolers for the watch party.

Home tours will feature Rock the Block construction from the following HGTV experts: