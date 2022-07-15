CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The weather may be gray, but there is still a chance some Lowcountry residents will want to spend some time on the water this weekend.

But, before you throw on your bathing suit, you might want to know where it is safe to swim as a few local waterways recorded high levels of bacteria.

Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 5 sites– Hendricks Park, upper Ellis Creek, two portions of Shem Creek, and upper Hobcaw Creek.

After seeing rainfall totals between 3 to 5 inches this week, the group says it is “no surprise” that there is more RED on the map as rainfall leads to polluted stormwater runoff.

Despite minimal improvement, high bacteria levels continue to plague the water at Hendricks Park in North Charleston with results 18 times above the state standard for safe swimming.

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant showing signs of trouble in some parts too. Shem Creek is the same as last week with REDS in the upper reaches and the residential portion. For the first time this season, upper Hobcaw Creek is RED so avoid water-based activities there. Instead try swimming at the Cove, Shem Creek Park, or the lower reaches of Hobcaw Creek.

Spots like Northbridge Park, Wappoo Cut Boat Landing, and Daniel Island Children’s Park are also great options this week as bacteria levels are low.

James Island seeing more mixed results this week with RED in upper Ellis Creek, but GREEN further down. Sol Legare, Clark Sound, and the Folly River should be good-to-go, though.

GREENS all around the Harbor and on Folly Beach, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island this week which is welcome news for boaters and beachgoers!

No data was collected for Sullivan’s Island or the Isle of Palms, but both were clear in the previous report.

You can explore the map here.