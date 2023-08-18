CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With sweltering temperatures on tap for the Lowcountry this weekend, it is the perfect time for some last-minute summer fun on the water before school starts.

Out of 20 tested sites, high levels of Enterococcus bacteria were found at five sites: Hendricks Park, Brittlebank Park, and all three portions of Shem Creek.

Health experts say exposure to these bacteria can lead to an increased risk of numerous health infections like Cholera, Tuberculosis, Staph, and Vibrio, among others.

While only a handful of sites were determined to have bacteria levels that exceed the standard for safe swimming, Charleston Waterkeeper noted that people should exercise caution due to recent rainstorms.

“We’ve gotten some big rains since we collected our samples on Wednesday morning,” the latest water quality report states. “While our results this week may generally look ok, we always recommend waiting at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall before hitting the water. This is because stormwater runoff washes over the ground and picks up all kinds of pollution before being washed directly into our creeks.”

But, if you are still hoping to cool off in one of the Lowcountry’s more popular waterways, here’s what you should know:

High bacteria levels were found at Brittlebank Park, so if swimming in the Ashley River is part of your plans, you may want to stick closer to the marina. Other spots around the Charleston Harbor, including Melton Peter Demetre Park and near the USS Yorktown, are good options, too.

Further north, Northbridge Park and Daniel’s Island Children Park are green making them both good options for water-based activities. Unfortunately, the problems persist for Filbin Creek at Hendricks Park in North Charleston which has been red for the entire summer.

In Mount Pleasant, swimmers should avoid Shem Creek altogether as there are high bacteria levels up and down the creek. Hobcaw Creek and the Cove both show green this week though.

There is great news for those on James Island as every site tested on the island showed healthy bacteria levels.

Hoping to pack in some beach time ahead of the first day of school? The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) has given the all-clear for beaches stretching from Isle of Palms to Seabrook Island.

You can explore the map here.