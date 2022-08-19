CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- If you’re planning time on the water this weekend, there are a few spots where high levels of unhealthy bacteria were found that you might want to stay clear of!

Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 5 sites– Hendricks Park, Brittlebank Park, Northbridge Park, lower Ellis Creek, and upper Shem Creek.

Good results continue for the Charleston Harbor this week where the map shows GREEN all around!

Unfortunately, the Ashley River is showing signs of trouble as both Northbridge Park and Brittlebank Park are RED. Swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended there, so stick closer to the mouth of the river.

As has been the case all summer, Hendricks Park is still RED. Opt for Daniel Island Children’s Park instead where bacteria levels are low.

Mixed news for Mt. Pleasant where Hobcaw Creek has returned to all GREENS, but parts of Shem Creek remain spotty. The Cove on Sullivan’s Island is a good option in that part of town this week!

Results have improved slightly on James Island with the portion of Ellis Creek near Harbor View Red returning to GREEN. However, the portion closer to Folly Road is still RED, so use caution.

DHEC has given the green light for beach outings this weekend showing GREENS on Folly Beach, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. No data was collected from Sullivan’s Island or Isle of Palms, but both were clear in last week’s report.

You can explore the map here.