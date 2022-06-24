CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The hot temperatures are here to stay and many Lowcountry residents may be hoping to cool off with a quick swim.

In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming.

Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 4 sites– Hendricks Park, upper Shem Creek, and both parts of Ellis Creek.

There’s still nothing but bad news for Hendricks Park which shows high bacteria levels for the eighth consecutive week. Swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended in Philbin Creek.

Boaters and swimmers in the Charleston Harbor should have no worries as all points of the Harbor are GREEN.

Things are a little trickier at Shem Creek as swimming in the lower half of the creek near the boat landing should be safe, but taking a dip in the private, residential portion may not be the best idea.

James Island results are mixed, too. While swimming in Sol Legare, Clark Sound, and the Folly River is safe, residents should avoid getting in the water at Ellis Creek altogether.

West Ashley spots like Northbridge Park and Wappoo Cut and downtown spots like Brittlebank Park are great options this weekend!

No signs of trouble at the beaches as the map shows GREENS stretching from Isle of Palms to Seabrook Island.

You can explore the map here.