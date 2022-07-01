CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fourth of July weekend is the state’s busiest weekend on the water and while scattered storms are possible, many may be looking to take advantage of dry-sky moments.

But, if part of your Independence Day plans includes boating or swimming, Charleston Waterkeeper says there are a few Lowcountry waterways you should avoid taking a dip in.

Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 6 sites– Hendricks Park, Brittlebank Park, upper Ellis Creek, and all three parts of Shem Creek.

After seeing a wet week, the group says it is “no surprise” that there is more RED on the map because rainfall leads to dirty stormwater runoff that drains into creeks and rivers.

The bad news persists for Hendricks Park which shows high bacteria levels for the ninth consecutive week. Results were 240 times above the state standard for safe recreation, according to Charleston Waterkeeper, so swimming and other water-based activities are definitely not recommended in Philbin Creek.

Celebrating the Red, White, and Blue with a cruise around the Harbor? Things look mostly okay around the Charleston Harbor, but there is RED up towards the Ashley River at Brittlebank Park, so don’t drop anchor there for a swim.

Again, there are mixed results on James Island where lower Ellis Creek has returned to GREEN, but the upper reaches are still RED.

Those launching boats from Wappoo Cut Boat Ramp in Wappoo Creek should be good to go this holiday weekend.

This week, Shem Creek tested 140 times above the state standard, and swimming is not recommended. But, Mount Pleasant has plenty of other options for cooling off including the Cove and Hobcaw Creek.

Great news for those looking to hit the beach ahead of Fireworks displays! The map shows GREEN down the stretch from Isle of Palms to Seabrook Island.

Kiawah and Seabrook Island

Folly Beach

Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island

You can explore the map here.