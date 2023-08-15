CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another very hot and humid day is on tap for Tuesday with heat index values up to 115 degrees likely for many areas.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Georgetown and Williamsburg counties from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and a heat advisory is active for Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, and Dorchester counties during the same period as heat index values could range between 110 and 115.

“Most of us will be back in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values up to 115 before thunderstorms develop,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Marthers said lightning, heavy rain, and gusty wind will accompany the scattered storms, with one or two possibly becoming severe and producing a pocket or two of wind damage.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms likely. “Lightning, heavy rain, and gusty wind will remain as the primary issues,” said Marthers.

Remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Seek shade when working outdoors, wear light, loose-fitting clothing, and take breaks often.

Take a moment to download the free Storm Team 2 weather app so you can monitor temperatures where you are and receive alerts when storms approach.

COOLING CENTERS

Cooling centers will be available for people who need a break from the very hot temperatures in Goose Creek and North Charleston on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

In North Charleston, residents can head to the Community Resource Center at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on both days.

Goose Creek citizens can stop in at 133 Red Bank Road between 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.