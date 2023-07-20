CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Expect a very hot day Thursday with the heat index, or “feels like,” temperatures reaching well into triple digits.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s which will combine with humidity to produce heat index values of 108-112° in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of coastal South Carolina from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; the advisory includes Charleston County, coastal Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County.

In addition to the high temperatures, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says clusters of thunderstorms will move in from the middle part of the state later Thursday afternoon into the evening.

“Some will likely become severe with wind damage being the main threat,” said Marthers.

Another round of very hot weather is on tap for Friday. Highs could approach 100° in some areas with heat index values higher than 110°.

“The heat will break this weekend with afternoon highs dropping into the low 90s and rain chances increasing,” said Marthers.

Remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Seek shade when working outdoors, wear light, loose-fitting clothing, and take breaks often.

Take a moment to download the free Storm Team 2 weather app so you can monitor temperatures where you are and receive alerts when storms approach.