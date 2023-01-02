CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sources close to the investigation tell News 2 that well-known Charleston attorney David Aylor has died.

A law enforcement official said Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source.

News 2 is working to learn more information about Aylor’s death.

The high-profile attorney has practiced law in South Carolina – specifically the Lowcountry and Grand Strand – since 2007.

According to the website for his legal practice, Aylor once served as assistant solicitor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office for Charleston County and has acted as prosecutor for the City of Hanahan.

Aylor earned a degree in political science from the College of Charleston in 2002 and later graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2006.