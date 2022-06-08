CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all high school band students: extras are needed to appear in season 3 of the popular HBO show, ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ for various roles this month.

Casting directors say they are looking for a number of high school band students for filming on June 29th.

Filming will take place around the Charleston area and includes two options: the first booking will be a group of band students from an area high school and the second will include individual students from various schools with their own instruments.

“We will be needing some high school band students that hopefully have their own instruments for an interior band class,” said casting directors.

The scene will apparently consist of a flashback scene from the year 2000. “Wardrobe would also like to pre-fit some of the students needed for this scene prior to their filming date,” they said.

Those interested in applying should send two current photos (close up and full length), the parent’s name and phone number, student’s name, age, city/state, height/weight, complete clothing sizes and shoe size, what instrument they play and what school band they are in.

Send that information to TRG3extras@gmail.com with HIGH SCHOOL BAND as the subject line.

Filming for the show’s third season begins in June and will last through mid-December.