CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders are warning drivers about the potential for tidal flooding that could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

City leaders said high tide at 8:35 a.m. is predicted to reach 7.4”.

“The height of the tide, and the forecast of wind pushing toward the coast, may cause minor to moderate flooding during the morning commute,” officials said.

Drivers are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast and plan accordingly. Do not drive on flood roadways nor travel around police barricades.

Storm Team 2 will bring you the latest on News 2 Today.