CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service issued Monday a high wind warning for areas along the South Carolina coast.

The warning, which includes coastal Colleton, Charleston, and tidal Berkeley Counties, is in effect Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

A wind advisory is active for Dorchester, inland Berkeley, inland Colleton, inland Georgetown, and Williamsburg County.

Forecasters say south winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected. The strong winds could blow down trees and power lines; widespread power outages can be anticipated, and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

“Even stronger winds could occur on elevated bridges such as the Ravenel Bridge, the Don Holt Bridge, the James B. Edwards Bridge, the Ben Sawyer Bridge, and the Isle of Palms Connector,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service. “Dangerous driving conditions are likely on these bridges. Heed any potential bridge closures or warnings from local officials.”

The windy conditions come as a line of showers and thunderstorms will sweep across South Carolina throughout the day on Tuesday. Some of the storms could become severe.

Isolated tornadoes are possible. Forecasters also say high surf is likely. “Large breaking waves will impact the beaches late Monday night into Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory could be needed,” said the National Weather Service.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible with Tuesday morning’s high tide and a coastal flood advisory could be issued.

