CHARLESTON, (WCBD) – A high wind watch is in place for parts of the Lowcountry on Tuesday.

A strong storm system will move through the state bringing with it significant impacts including thunderstorms, coastal flooding, strong winds, and high surf.

Forecasters say 25 to 35 mph wind with gusts up to 60 mph are possible throughout the day on Tuesday. Therefore, the National Weather Service issued a rare high wind watch for the following areas: Coastal Colleton, Charleston, and Tidal Berkeley Counties from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

A wind advisory is active for Dorchester County along with inland Berkeley, Colleton, and Georgetown Counties, and Williamsburg County. That advisory is active Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

“Even high winds could occur on elevated bridges such as the Ravenel Bridge, the Don Holt Bridge, the James B. Edwards Bridge, the Ben Sawyer Bridge, and the Isle of Palms Connector,” forecasters said.

