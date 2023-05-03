NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials say high winds contributed to multiple mobile home fires on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to a structure fire on Beret Street shortly before 5:00 p.m. where they located smoke and flames coming from a single-story home.

Crews entered the building, but they were met with heavy fire and heat inside. Fire crews were forced to exit the building and discovered fire extending to a second mobile home.

Residents safely evacuated, according to Assistant Chief Christan Rainey.

“High wind conditions hampered attempts to extinguish the fires and resulted in additional homes,” he said.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading any further. Several agencies assisted in the response.

Rainey said that nine adults and three children were displaced because of the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A firefighter was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the fire is underway.