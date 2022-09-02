Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Charleston

#31. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,370

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

#30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,920

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#29. Substitute teachers, short-term

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,930

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#28. Preschool teachers, except special education

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $31,080

– #350 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#27. Museum technicians and conservators

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $32,260

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,030

– Employment: 10,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

#26. Library technicians

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $32,340

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

#25. Self-enrichment teachers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $48,990

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#24. Curators

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $50,840

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– Employment: 11,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)

#23. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $52,880

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#22. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,860

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

#21. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,910

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#20. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $59,180

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

#19. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $60,360

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,910



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#18. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $60,520

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

#17. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $60,850

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

#16. Special education teachers, middle school

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $60,860

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#15. History teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $60,930

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)

#14. Librarians and media collections specialists

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $61,060

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#13. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $61,190

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#11 (tie). Archivists

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,340

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,880

– Employment: 6,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Charleston, South Carolina

#11 (tie). Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,340

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,720



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#10. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,380

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#9. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,760

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#8. Instructional coordinators

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $63,680

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#7. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $64,100

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Charleston

#6. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $64,790

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

#5. Special education teachers, secondary school

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $65,970

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#4. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $71,250

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#3. Business teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#2. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $73,720

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Charleston

#1. Education teachers, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $95,180

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)