Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
#30. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $65,690
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,590
– Employment: 14,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)
#29. Statisticians
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $66,690
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
#28. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $66,890
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,390
– Employment: 40,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($90,200)
#27. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $67,480
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#26. Landscape architects
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $69,930
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,980
– Employment: 17,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,590)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,810)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,110)
#25. Computer network support specialists
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $71,630
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,350
– Employment: 176,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)
#24. Architects, except landscape and naval
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $78,720
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#23. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $81,480
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,070
– Employment: 101,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)
#22. Civil engineers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $83,360
– #333 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#21. Computer programmers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $86,120
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#20. Network and computer systems administrators
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $86,960
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#19. Environmental engineers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $88,050
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#18. Web and digital interface designers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $88,470
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,460
– Employment: 82,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)
#17. Computer systems analysts
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $88,670
– #218 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#16. Mechanical engineers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $89,560
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#15. Industrial engineers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $90,350
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#14. Materials engineers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $97,290
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#13. Chemical engineers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $97,520
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#12. Database administrators
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $99,510
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#11. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $103,500
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#10. Information security analysts
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $104,070
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#9. Operations research analysts
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#8. Database architects
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $104,970
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#7. Computer network architects
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $105,510
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#6. Computer and information research scientists
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $105,910
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#5. Electrical engineers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $107,020
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#4. Electronics engineers, except computer
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $107,930
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#3. Software developers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $108,060
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#2. Computer hardware engineers
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $109,780
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#1. Data scientists
Charleston-North Charleston, SC
– Annual mean salary: $114,120
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)