Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#30. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $65,690

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 14,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

#29. Statisticians

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $66,690

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

#28. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $66,890

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,390

– Employment: 40,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($90,200)

#27. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,480

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#26. Landscape architects

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $69,930

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,980

– Employment: 17,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,590)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,810)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,110)

#25. Computer network support specialists

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $71,630

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#24. Architects, except landscape and naval

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $78,720

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#23. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $81,480

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

#22. Civil engineers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $83,360

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#21. Computer programmers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $86,120

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#20. Network and computer systems administrators

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $86,960

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#19. Environmental engineers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $88,050

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#18. Web and digital interface designers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $88,470

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,460

– Employment: 82,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)

#17. Computer systems analysts

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $88,670

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#16. Mechanical engineers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $89,560

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#15. Industrial engineers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,350

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#14. Materials engineers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $97,290

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#13. Chemical engineers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $97,520

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#12. Database administrators

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $99,510

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#11. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $103,500

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#10. Information security analysts

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $104,070

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#9. Operations research analysts

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#8. Database architects

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $104,970

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#7. Computer network architects

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $105,510

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#6. Computer and information research scientists

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $105,910

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#5. Electrical engineers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $107,020

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#4. Electronics engineers, except computer

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $107,930

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#3. Software developers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $108,060

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#2. Computer hardware engineers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $109,780

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#1. Data scientists

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $114,120

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)