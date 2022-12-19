    Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

    #30. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $65,690
    – #14 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 240

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $56,590
    – Employment: 14,910
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)
    — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

    #29. Statisticians

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $66,690
    – #84 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 50

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $99,450
    – Employment: 31,370
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

    #28. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $66,890
    – #36 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 140

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $63,390
    – Employment: 40,180
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)
    — New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)
    — Portland-South Portland, ME ($90,200)

    #27. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $67,480
    – #58 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 80

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $101,020
    – Employment: 17,190
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
    — Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
    — Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

    #26. Landscape architects

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $69,930
    – #42 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 110

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $74,980
    – Employment: 17,430
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,590)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,810)
    — Santa Rosa, CA ($95,110)

    #25. Computer network support specialists

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $71,630
    – #70 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 280

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $71,350
    – Employment: 176,200
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
    — Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

    #24. Architects, except landscape and naval

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $78,720
    – #192 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 260

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $91,900
    – Employment: 100,400
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
    — Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

    #23. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $81,480
    – #23 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 380

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $69,070
    – Employment: 101,450
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)
    — Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)
    — Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

    #22. Civil engineers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $83,360
    – #333 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 1,020

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $95,490
    – Employment: 304,310
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

    #21. Computer programmers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $86,120
    – #111 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 220

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $96,650
    – Employment: 152,610
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
    — Dalton, GA ($123,500)

    #20. Network and computer systems administrators

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $86,960
    – #97 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 820

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $91,250
    – Employment: 316,760
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

    #19. Environmental engineers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $88,050
    – #136 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 140

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $100,220
    – Employment: 42,660
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
    — Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

    #18. Web and digital interface designers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $88,470
    – #22 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 50

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $95,460
    – Employment: 82,380
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)

    #17. Computer systems analysts

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $88,670
    – #218 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 2,350

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $102,210
    – Employment: 505,150
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
    — Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

    #16. Mechanical engineers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $89,560
    – #180 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 760

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $97,000
    – Employment: 278,240
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
    — Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

    #15. Industrial engineers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $90,350
    – #184 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 920

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $95,200
    – Employment: 293,950
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
    — Midland, TX ($129,440)
    — Billings, MT ($126,170)

    #14. Materials engineers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $97,290
    – #48 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 200

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $101,950
    – Employment: 21,530
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Boulder, CO ($135,680)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

    #13. Chemical engineers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $97,520
    – #84 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 30

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $121,840
    – Employment: 24,180
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
    — Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
    — Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

    #12. Database administrators

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $99,510
    – #38 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 80

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $96,550
    – Employment: 85,870
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

    #11. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $103,500
    – #18 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 100

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $97,710
    – Employment: 190,120
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
    — California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

    #10. Information security analysts

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $104,070
    – #63 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 700

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $113,270
    – Employment: 157,220
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
    — Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

    #9. Operations research analysts

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $104,210
    – #20 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 170

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $95,830
    – Employment: 98,700
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
    — Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

    #8. Database architects

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $104,970
    – #80 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 70

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $121,840
    – Employment: 50,440
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

    #7. Computer network architects

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $105,510
    – #144 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 290

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $120,650
    – Employment: 168,830
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
    — Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

    #6. Computer and information research scientists

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $105,910
    – #53 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 380

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $142,650
    – Employment: 30,840
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
    — Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

    #5. Electrical engineers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $107,020
    – #86 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 320

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $107,890
    – Employment: 186,020
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

    #4. Electronics engineers, except computer

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $107,930
    – #67 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 570

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $115,490
    – Employment: 107,170
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
    — Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
    — Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

    #3. Software developers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $108,060
    – #106 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 1,940

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $120,990
    – Employment: 1,364,180
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

    #2. Computer hardware engineers

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $109,780
    – #57 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 200

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $136,230
    – Employment: 73,750
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
    — San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

    #1. Data scientists

    Charleston-North Charleston, SC
    – Annual mean salary: $114,120
    – #22 highest pay among all metros
    – Employment: 110

    National
    – Annual mean salary: $108,660
    – Employment: 105,980
    – Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)