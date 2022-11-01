Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

#14. Bin 526

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar

– Price: not available

– Address: 20 Fairchild Street, Charleston, SC 29492

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Palace Hotel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 35 Hanover St, Charleston, SC 29403-6712

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Bourbon N’ Bubbles

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 570 King St At the corner of Spring St, Charleston, SC 29403-4833

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Pour Taproom Charleston

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 560 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5520

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Burn’s Alley Neighborhood Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pub

– Price: not available

– Address: 354 1/2 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1440

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Uptown Social

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 587 King St., Charleston, SC 29403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Moe’s Crosstown Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 714 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1505 King Street Ext, Charleston, SC 29405-9442

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Charlestowne Tobacco and Wine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 56 Market Place Drive, Charleston, SC 29403-5503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. John King Grill & Dueling Pianos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 428 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Maybank Public House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1970 Maybank Hwy, Charleston, SC 29412-2126

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Bumpa’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5 Cumberland St, Charleston, SC 29401-2603

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Meeting at Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 Market Street Belmond Charleston Place, Charleston, SC 29401

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Carmella’s Cafe and Dessert Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (831 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 198 E Bay St Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29401-2612

– Read more on Tripadvisor