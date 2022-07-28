Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. WildFlour Pastry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 73 Spring St, Charleston, SC 29403-8300

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Saffron Cafe & Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (445 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 333 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-1547

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Second State Coffee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 70.5 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401-1933

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Three Little Birds Cafe & Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 65 Windermere Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407-7411

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Sunflower Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2366 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4754

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Marina Variety Store & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17 Lockwood Dr Ste E, Charleston, SC 29401-1190

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Maple Street Biscuit Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1739 Maybank Hwy Suite U, Charleston, SC 29412-2103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Baguette Magic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 792 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-3476

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Bear E Patch Cafe West

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1980 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-4780

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Market Street Deli and Salads

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (255 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 76 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3118

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Toast All Day

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,752 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 155 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3127

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Eli’s Table

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,345 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 129 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2217

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (446 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 481 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. The Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 730 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-4118

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (962 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 476 1/2 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6229

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. East Bay Meeting House Bar & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 160 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2140

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Swamp Fox Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,005 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 387 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6404

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Bitty & Beau’s Coffee

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $

– Address: 159 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401-3123

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,217 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 99 South Market Street Suite 4, Charleston, SC 29401

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Sweetwater Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (619 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 137 Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4 Vanderhorst St, Charleston, SC 29403-6121

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Queen Street Grocery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 133 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-1950

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Caviar & Bananas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (462 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 51 George St 188 Meeting in the City Market Great Hall, Charleston, SC 29401-1422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Early Bird Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,230 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7869

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Trotters Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2008 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-6286

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Gnome Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 109 President St, Charleston, SC 29403-5213

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cafe Framboise

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 159 Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-1956

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Breizh Pan Crepes & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $

– Address: 39 George St corner king street and George street, Charleston, SC 29401-1422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. The Palmetto Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Millers All Day

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2209

– Read more on Tripadvisor