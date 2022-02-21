Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Metro Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1808 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Space 41, Charleston, SC 29407

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Virginia’s on King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,375 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 412 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Famous Toastery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1319 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Suite 109, Charleston, SC 29407-5029

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Henrietta’s Restaurant at The Dewberry

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 334 Meeting Street The Dewberry Hotel, Charleston, SC 29403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Huriyali Gardens

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 401 Huger St, Charleston, SC 29403-4129

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Big Bad Breakfast

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 456 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403-5522

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Toast All Day – West Ashley

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-6286

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Black Magic Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1130 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-4104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. The Meeting Room Restaurant and Tapas Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 425 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403-5526

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Gaulart & Maliclet French Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (731 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 98 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401-2201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Handy and Hot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 68 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401-1430

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. 60 Bull Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 60 Bull St, Charleston, SC 29401-1303

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Barbadoes Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Healthy, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2214

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Three Little Birds Cafe & Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 65 Windermere Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407-7411

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Sunflower Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2366 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4754

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Marina Variety Store & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (412 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17 Lockwood Dr Ste E, Charleston, SC 29401-1190

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Bear E Patch Cafe West

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1980 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-4780

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Toast All Day

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,600 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 155 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3127

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Eli’s Table

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,294 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 129 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2217

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. The Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 730 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-4118

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. East Bay Meeting House Bar & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 160 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2140

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Swamp Fox Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (979 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 387 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6404

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 99 South Market Street Suite 4, Charleston, SC 29401

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Sweetwater Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (616 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 137 Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-3131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Queen Street Grocery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 133 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-1950

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Early Bird Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,224 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7869

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Trotters Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2008 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-6286

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Breizh Pan Crepes & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $

– Address: 39 George St corner king street and George street, Charleston, SC 29401-1422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. The Palmetto Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Millers All Day

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2209

– Read more on Tripadvisor