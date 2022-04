CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With more than 30 craft breweries, the Lowcountry is loaded with options for beer drinkers.

The Lowcountry’s bustling brewery scene is indicative of the nation’s rising affinity for locally-made craft beers. A new report by the Brewer’s Association shows small, independent brewers collectively produced nearly 25 million barrels of beer and saw 8% growth in 2021.

While Budweiser takes the top spot for South Carolina’s most popular beer overall, Mt. Pleasant-based Westbrook Brewing Company was the state’s number three choice.

As we celebrate National Beer Day on April 7, we take a look at which craft beers Lowcountry residents and visitors can’t get enough of.

Top 10 highest-rated beers in the Lowcountry*

Mexican Cake – Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Stout-American Imperial | 10.20%

Avg. Rating= 4.59

Sungazer- Double Dry-Hopped

Charles Towne Fermentory

IPA- New England | 6.80%

Avg. Rating= 4.45

Mexican Coffee Cake

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Stout-American Imperial | 10.50%

Avg. Rating= 4.43

Mexican Cake

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Stout-American Imperial | 10.50%

Avg. Rating= 4.40

Order of Magnitude

Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company

Sour | 7.50%

Avg. Rating= 4.38

Sungazer

Charles Towne Fermentory

IPA- New England | 6.80%

Avg. Rating= 4.34

CocoNaughty – Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Stout- American Imperial | 10.00%

Avg. Rating= 4.33

Lassi What You Think About This

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Sour | 6.00%

Avg. Rating= 4.28

Boy King Double IPA

COAST Brewing Company

IPA- Imperial | 9.70%

Avg. Rating= 4.28

Viridi Rex

Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company

IPA- Imperial | 9.5%

Avg. Rating= 4.28

*Based on the average rating (1-5) on Beer Advocate, the nation’s leading online community for consumer beer reviews