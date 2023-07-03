Ice cream is a treat all year round, although the frequency and volume consumed during the hotter months might eclipse the colder months. The range of flavors in ice cream shops has evolved since the olden days when flavors were mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

The best shops nowadays offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream. Yes, you can find your classics, but also new concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory herb tarragon or pineapple with pink peppercorns.

Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. The dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are non-dairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

One of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop is picking out the toppings. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your childhood cereal. If you are an ’80s kid, you might have had your fair share of popping candy rocks, which you can sometimes find as an offering to go with your latest ice cream craving.

Shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most craveable ice cream ever. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Charleston using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in how many reviewed the shop and how high they rated it. Keep reading to find your future go-to ice cream stop on the list.

#17. Turbo Cone

– Rating: 4.0/5 (48 reviews)

– Address: 828 St Andrews Blvd Charleston, SC 29407

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Customized Merchandise

#16. Tinto Y Crema

– Rating: 4.0/5 (227 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6 Vendue Range Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Coffee & Tea

#15. Bubbie’s Cookies and Treats

– Rating: 4.0/5 (183 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 370 King St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Desserts, Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#14. Freddo Charleston

– Rating: 4.0/5 (59 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 239 1/2 King St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Gelato, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Empanadas

#13. Sno Dash Frozen Treats

– Rating: 4.5/5 (58 reviews)

– Address: 7800 Rivers Ave Ste 1050 North Charleston, SC 29406

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

#12. Le Macaron

– Rating: 4.5/5 (43 reviews)

– Address: 227 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Bakeries, Macarons, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#11. Peace Pie

– Rating: 4.5/5 (320 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 223 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#10. Brown’s Court Bakery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (260 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 199 St Philip St Charleston, SC 29403

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Bakeries, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#9. Coach’s Canteen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (34 reviews)

– Address: 710 Hopewell Dr Charleston, SC 29492

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, American (Traditional), Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#8. King of Pops

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4845 Chateau Ave Ste D North Charleston, SC 29405

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#7. Booze Pops

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 424 King St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Food Trucks

#6. Luckhaus & Brubaker

– Rating: 4.5/5 (74 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1939 Maybank Hwy Ste B2 Charleston, SC 29412

– Categories: Cupcakes, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Custom Cakes

#5. Park Circle Creamery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (187 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1069 E Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#4. Off Track Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5/5 (295 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6 Beaufain St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Tea

#3. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5/5 (705 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 501-A King St Charleston, SC 29403

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#2. Holling’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 86 Jonathan Lucas Blvd Charleston, SC 29425

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#1. Holy Rolly Charleston Food Truck & Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: Charleston, SC 29420

– Categories: Food Trucks, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

