Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charleston, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#24. Bacco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464-3488

#23. The Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: not available

– Address: 608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston, SC 29412-5084

#22. Uneeda Sicilian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 624 1/2 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-4443

#21. Slice Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 1662 Savannah Hwy Suit 202, Charleston, SC 29407-2235

#20. Baroni’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1975 Magwood Dr Unit P, Charleston, SC 29414-5725

#19. Famulari’s Pizzeria West Ashley

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2408 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4619

#18. Mario’s Italian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1300 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7849

#17. Ristorante Lidi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 901 Island Park Dr, Daniel Island, Charleston, SC 29492-8019

#16. Vespa pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 224 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC 29492-7973

#15. Fam’s Brewing Co. Featuring Famulari’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1291 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-4105

#14. La Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464-3488

#13. Al Di La

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 25 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-7013

#12. Gennaro’s Italian Ristorante

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8500 Dorchester Rd, Charleston, SC 29420-7301

#11. Melfi’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 721 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4708

#10. New York City Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 190 E Bay St Unit 102, Charleston, SC 29401-2123

#9. Mondo’s Italian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 915 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-3907

#8. Crust

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1956B Maybank Hwy, Charleston, SC 29412-2126

#7. Vincent Chicco’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 39G John St, Charleston, SC 29403-6432

#6. D’Allesandro’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 229 Saint Philip St, Charleston, SC 29403-5428

#5. Monza Pizza Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 451 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6232

#4. La Fontana Authentic Italian Restaurant Bar & Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1759 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-6281

#3. Le Farfalle

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 15 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401-1931

#2. Indaco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 526 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5504

#1. Carmella’s Cafe and Dessert Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 198 E Bay St Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29401-2612

