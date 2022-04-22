Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Charleston, South Carolina?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#26. La Hacienda Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 354 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1440

#25. Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1739 Maybank Hwy Ste. A, Charleston, SC 29412-2103

#24. Rio Grande

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1975 Magwood Dr Unit D, Charleston, SC 29414-5723

#23. Los Reyes

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1119 Wappoo Rd Unit Q, Charleston, SC 29407-5941

#22. Rio Chico

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 520 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-3019

#21. La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: $

– Address: 808 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-3474

#20. La Carreta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 335 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-2548

#19. El Dorado Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1109 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7805

#18. Grumpy Goat Seafood Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1023 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-4205

#17. Rebel Taqueria

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: $

– Address: 1969 Central Park Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-2819

#16. Pink Cactus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 100 Spring St A, Charleston, SC 29403-5368

#15. Voodoo

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-7013

#14. Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1271 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-4105

#13. El Jefe CHS

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 468 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6229

#12. Mesu

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 570 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4833

#11. Tattooed Senorita

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1846 Old Folly Beach Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-8550

#10. 3 Matadors Tequileria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4601

#9. Agaves Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 885 Island Park Dr, Daniel Island, Charleston, SC 29492-7956

#8. Zia Taqueria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1939 Maybank Hwy Unit A, Charleston, SC 29412-2170

#7. YoBo Cantina Fresca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 10 Windermere Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407-7494

#6. Santi’s Restaurante Mexicano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1302 Meeting Street Rd, Charleston, SC 29405-9332

#5. Taco Bartina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1301B Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-6382

#4. RuRu’s Tacos + Tequila

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 159 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2125

#3. Juanita Greenberg’s Nacho Royale

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 439 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6232

#2. Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 817 Saint Andrews Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407

#1. Taco Boy

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (489 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 217 Huger St, Charleston, SC 29403-4515

