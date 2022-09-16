two greek gyros with shaved lamb and french fries | Joshua Resnick – Adobe Stock

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#6. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 320 West Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

#5. Butcher & Bee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1085 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403

#4. Ali Baba Mediterranean Deli and Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 186 Seven Farms Dr Ste 500, Charleston, SC 29492-8510

#3. Tabbuli

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-6286

#2. Tabbuli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623

#1. Leyla Fine Lebanese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,083 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 298 King St Intersection King and Liberty, Charleston, SC 29401-1441

