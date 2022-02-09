Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charleston

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#23. Frannie & The Fox

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 181 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401-3122
#22. Uptown Social

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 587 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
#21. Renzo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 384 Huger St, Charleston, SC 29403-4126
#20. Uneeda Sicilian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 624 1/2 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-4443
#19. Baroni’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1975 Magwood Dr Unit P, Charleston, SC 29414-5725
#18. Baker And Brewer

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 94 Stuart St, Charleston, SC 29403-4521
#17. Slice Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 1662 Savannah Hwy Suit 202, Charleston, SC 29407-2235
#16. Sabatino’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 151 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401-3516
#15. Vespa pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 224 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC 29492-7973
#14. Mario’s Italian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1300 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7849
#13. Famulari’s Pizzeria West Ashley

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2408 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4619
#12. Mellow Mushroom Charleston – West Ashley

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 19 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407
#11. Fam’s Brewing Co. Featuring Famulari’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1291 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-4105
#10. Benny Ravello’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 520 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5504
#9. Paisano’s Pizza Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Grill
– Price: $
– Address: 1246 Camp Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-9206
#8. Indaco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 526 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5504
#7. Melfi’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 721 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4708
#6. La Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464-3488
#5. New York City Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 190 E Bay St Unit 102, Charleston, SC 29401-2123
#4. Orlando’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 295 Seven Farms Dr Suite E, Charleston, SC 29492-8001
#3. Crust

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1956B Maybank Hwy, Charleston, SC 29412-2126
#2. D’Allesandro’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 229 Saint Philip St, Charleston, SC 29403-5428
#1. Monza Pizza Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 451 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6232
