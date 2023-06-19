Theres something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Charleston using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Timbo’s Peanuts

– Rating: 5.0/5 (31 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2484 Ashley River Rd Charleston, SC 29414

– Categories: Street Vendors, Cajun/Creole

#29. Vined

– Rating: 5.0/5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 5117 Dorchester Rd Unit G North Charleston, SC 29418

– Categories: Vegan, Southern, Burgers

#28. Charleston Cheese

– Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 226 Calhoun St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Bubble Tea, Comfort Food, Sandwiches

#27. Sap Lai

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 6185 D Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Asian Fusion, Noodles

#26. Sorelle Mercato

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 88 Broad St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: American (New), Italian

#25. AZUR

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 159 Market St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Tapas/Small Plates, Desserts, Cocktail Bars

#24. Bistro A Vin

– Rating: 5.0/5 (74 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 40 Archdale St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Wine Bars, French

#23. Second State Coffee

– Rating: 5.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 1630 Ashley Hall Rd Charleston, SC 29407

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Waffles, Coffee Roasteries

#22. Hi! Boba Tea

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 5646 Rivers Ave Unit D North Charleston, SC 29406

– Categories: Bubble Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Sandwiches

#21. Taqueria Espres

– Rating: 5.0/5 (34 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2704 Ashley Phosphate Rd North Charleston, SC 29418

– Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks

#20. Bangin’ Vegan Eats

– Rating: 5.0/5 (35 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Food Trucks, Vegan

#19. Cold Shoulder Gourmet

– Rating: 5.0/5 (32 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1684 Old Towne Rd Charleston, SC 29407

– Categories: Sandwiches

#18. Camme’s International Food and Grocery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 4501 Dorsey Ave North Charleston, SC 29405

– Categories: Caribbean, Herbs & Spices, International Grocery

#17. The Biscuit Shed

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: North Charleston, SC 29406

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Food Trucks

#16. Platia Greek Goodness

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 5060 Dorchester Rd Ste 230 North Charleston, SC 29418

– Categories: Mediterranean, Greek, Food Trucks

#15. Chido Taco

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 4707 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29405

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#14. Legend Deli

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 41 George St Charleston, SC 29401-1464

– Categories: Sandwiches, Delis

#13. VIP Bistro

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 616 Meeting St Ste A Charleston, SC 29403

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers, Southern

#12. Charleston Gullah Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd North Charleston, SC 29418

– Categories: Food Trucks, Seafood

#11. Dining In

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 1645 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd Charleston, SC 29407

– Categories: Caterers, Kosher

#10. Empanada Cuisines

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: Charleston, SC 29407

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican, Empanadas

#9. Bistro Blue Water

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 2493 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29414

– Categories: American (Traditional)

#8. Maya del Sol Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 1813 Reynolds Ave Ste b North Charleston, SC 29405

– Categories: Mexican

#7. Root Note Food Truck

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: Charleston, SC 29412

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#6. Historic Charleston Supper Club

– Rating: 5.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 30 Pinckney St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: French, Supper Clubs

#5. Wild Wieners

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: Corner Of King Street And Queen St Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Street Vendors

#4. Pure Fluff

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Desserts, Food Stands

#3. Alvin Ord’s Sandwich Shop – James Island

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 1291 Folly Rd Ste 119 Charleston, SC 29412

– Categories: Sandwiches, Delis

#2. Sarah’s Dumps

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: Charleston, SC 29403

– Categories: Pop-Up Restaurants

#1. Gorditas Locas

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: Charleston, SC 29401

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos, Street Vendors

