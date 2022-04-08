Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019.

But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor.

#29. Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623

#28. High Cotton Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,662 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605

#27. Easterby’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2388 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414-4752

#26. Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 90 Folly Road Blvd Suite B-4, Charleston, SC 29407

#25. Nana’s Seafood & Soul

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 176 Line St Suite D, Charleston, SC 29403-5225

#24. Anson

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018

#23. The Establishment

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 28 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401

#22. Delaney Oyster House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401-3511

#21. Marina Variety Store & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (412 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17 Lockwood Dr Ste E, Charleston, SC 29401-1190

#20. Tempest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 32 N Market St Suite C, Charleston, SC 29401

#19. Ellis Creek Fish Camp

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1243 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-3207

#18. Pearlz Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-7013

#17. Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oysters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (876 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4745

#16. Chubby Fish

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 252 Coming St, Charleston, SC 29403-6768

#15. Charleston Crab House-James Island

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,273 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 145 Wappoo Creek Dr, Charleston, SC 29412-2119

#14. Rappahannock Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 701 E Bay St Suite 110, Charleston, SC 29403-5079

#13. Charleston Crab House-Market St

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,281 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 41 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2002

#12. Coast Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,054 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 39 John St Suite D, Charleston, SC 29403-6432

#11. The Crab Shack

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-4784

#10. Hyman’s Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,613 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 215 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3107

#9. Oyster House Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,332 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 35 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2002

#8. The Darling Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 513 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

#7. The Ordinary

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,077 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5520

#6. Revival

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (775 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 162 E. Bay Street (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401

#5. Fleet Landing Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,243 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 186 Concord St Intersection of Concord and Cumberland, Charleston, SC 29401-2642

#4. Pearlz Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 153 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2124

#3. Hank’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,497 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106

#2. Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,077 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 E Bay St Corner of Cumberland & East Bay, Charleston, SC 29401-2608

#1. 167 Raw Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,884 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 193 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1620

