Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home.

Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#10. O’Charley’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2126 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414

#9. Hyman’s Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,660 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 215 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3107

#8. Ichiban Japanese Steak House & Asian Fusion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1716 Old Towne Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-5035

#7. High Cotton Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,687 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605

#6. Tbonz Gill & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-5045

#5. Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 167 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126

#4. Grill 225

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,441 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 225 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2608

#3. Burwell’s Stone Fire Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (739 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 14 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623

#2. Oak Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (872 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 17 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401-3001

#1. Halls Chophouse

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,518 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230

