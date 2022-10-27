Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#15. Kobe Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Sushi

– Price: not available

– Address: 1836 Ashley River Rd Ste O, Charleston, SC 29407-4781

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Fuji Sushi Upper King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 585 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5521

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Bushido Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1975 Magwood Dr, Charleston, SC 29414-5723

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Thai Elephants Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 915 Folly Rd Suite Q, Charleston, SC 29412-3907

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Mesu

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 570 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4833

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Locals Sushi & Sports Pub – West Ashley

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1680 Old Towne Rd West Ashley, Charleston, SC 29407-5045

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Fire Street Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 293 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1467

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Wasabi of Daniel Island

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 194 Seven Farms Drive Suite E, Daniel Island, Charleston, SC 29492

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Osaka Asian Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 Folly Road Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407-7551

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Aji Asian Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1011 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412-4205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Ichiban Japanese Steak House & Asian Fusion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1716 Old Towne Rd, Charleston, SC 29407-5035

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Shi Ki

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 334 E Bay St Unit E, Charleston, SC 29401-1592

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Hachiya Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 688 Citadel Haven Dr, Charleston, SC 29414

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Zen Asian Fusion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2037 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407-4601

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. O-Ku

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 463 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

– Read more on Tripadvisor