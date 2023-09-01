CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says more troopers will be on the roads this Labor Day weekend to combat unsafe driving.

News 2 spoke with South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper, Nicholas Pye, who says they’re prepared for a busy weekend on the roads across the state.

Trooper Pye breaks it down into four things that can cause danger on the roads: Driving above the speed limit, distracted driving, driving under the influence, and not wearing a seatbelt.

The law enforcement agency recommends having a plan before the weekend begins.

This will ensure you’re not leaving in a rush and getting a ride if you plan to drink. Trooper Pye says heading into this weekend they are prepared for busy roads and that Highway Patrol has set up plans to increase trooper presence in those areas.

“One of the things that we’ve done, and that we’ve decided to do is I can promise you is this and remember that you heard it here from me. If you’re on our interstates if you’re on our US highways this weekend, I promise you you will see a lot of troopers. We’ve put a plan in place that we’re going to stage troopers every 10 miles along the interstate, so you are going to see a ton of troopers out there,” said Trooper Pye.

Trooper Pye also says the high presence of troopers is there not only to prevent unsafe driving but also to help with any issues along busy roads.