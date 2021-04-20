Hire Dynamics hosting HirePalooza for two days in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Interested in working for Hire Dynamics? A HirePalooza is happening to help Lowcountry residents in need of a job.

Hire Dynamics will be hosting a HirePalooza on Tuesday, April 20th and Wednesday, April 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Lowcountry.

The event is designed specifically for individuals looking for work.

Walk-ins are available, but booking a time by RSVPing online is the only way to ensure you will get a spot.

Hire Dynamics gives suggestions on why individuals should attend.

WHY TO ATTEND:

We currently have nearly 4,000 open positions in the areas of manufacturing, logistics and admin across our 50 locations, so opportunities are endless.

Have a 1-on-1 interview with one of our expert staffing specialists.

Get answers to any questions you may have.

Start your new career!!

To reserve your spot for the HirePalooza, click here.