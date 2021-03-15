Hire Dynamics hosting job fair in Summerville Tuesday afternoon

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Hiring Dynamics, a staffing company, is hosting a job fair Tuesday March 16th in Summerville.

The event will take place at Hood Packaging’s new Summerville location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hire Dynamics is looking to fill positions for machine operator, forklift operator, administrative assistant and printing press operator.

Hire Dynamics currently puts nearly 300 people to work each week throughout the Lowcountry.

Hire Dynamics will conduct this job fair with safety precautions in place, including requiring everyone to wear a mask.

Job seekers can use the Hire Dynamics app, Work4HD, to begin their application and onboarding process. Upon completion, an in-person interview will be conducted outside by a staffing specialist.

For more information, visit www.hiredynamics.com.